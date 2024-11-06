Vikrant Massey equates Godhra train burning incident with 9/11

Mumbai, Nov 6 Actor Vikrant Massey, who essays the role of a Hindi journalist in the upcoming movie ‘The Sabarmati Report’, said that the Godhra train burning incident is akin to the 9/11 incident when four coordinated terrorist suicide attacks were carried out by al-Qaeda against the United States in 2001.

19 terrorists hijacked four commercial airliners scheduled to travel from the East Coast to California. The first two teams of hijackers crashed the first two planes into the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in New York City.

‘The Sabarmati Report’ is based on the burning of the Sabarmati Express train. The tragic incident occurred on February 27, 2002, when a mob set fire to the S6 coach of the Sabarmati Express near the Godhra railway station in Gujarat. In the film, the actor plays a Hindi journalist, who stands up to the system because he wants the truth to be covered in the reportage.

During the trailer launch of the film in Mumbai on Wednesday, Vikrant stated that the film is special and relevant as this generation does not know the history of the incident.

He said, "This Sabarmati Express incident is our 9/11. Many people have covered and written about Godhra but nobody knows about the Sabarmati Express incident. Ektaa Kapoor said, ‘Hum sab box office ke nashe mein rehte hain but I'll make this film irrespective of the box office’”.

Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd presents, A Vikir Films Production, ‘The Sabarmati Report’ starring Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna, and Ridhi Dogra, directed by Dheeraj Sarna and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan and Anshul Mohan, a worldwide wide release by Zee Studios. The film is set to release in theatres on November 15.

