Vikrant Massey: Faced few difficulties while shooting 'Love Hostel'

Mumbai, Feb 21 Actor Vikrant Massey has talked about the the difficulties he faced while shooting for crime thriller film 'Love Hostel'

Vikrant said: "We faced quite a few difficulties while shooting Love Hostel. Personally, it was a turbulent time for me as I was going through a lot.

"Purely because when you sit back and realise through a character that there is somebody actually living this life then it's a very unpleasant feeling. It's not something you want to sit with for long enough."

He calls it an "unfortunate truth" that there are people living lives as the one you are portraying on-screen.

Shot in the rustic locales of North India, 'Love Hostel' is a tale of hope and survival in a world where power and money lead to mayhem and bloodshed.

"So, this thought kept me up. But logistically too, it was a nightmare. Due to Covid, we went through a lot of ups and downs. I suffered from Covid right in the middle of an outdoor shoot which is worrisome as I am one of the most important pillars of the film who has suddenly collapsed, and we are on an outdoor shoot spending money by the minute. Then our director got Covid so it was hard."

He calls 'Love Hostel' a "start-stop kinda film".

"As we had to take that many breaks but we kind of sailed through.

Produced by Gauri Khan, Manish Mundra and Gaurav Verma, 'Love Hostel' is set to premiere on ZEE5 on February 25.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor