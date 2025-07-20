Vikrant Massey Gets Candid About Emotional Breakdown During 12th Fail Shoot: “I Was Reborn That Day Through That Scene

After the resounding success of 12th Fail in 2023, Vikrant Massey’s powerful performance continues to resonate with audiences as Zero Se Restart releases Amazon Prime Video offering a glimpse on the making of 12th fail. Massey opens up about filming a crucial scene involving 500 junior artists, where the intensity of the moment overwhelmed him to the point of physical collapse. “There are 500 juniors during the shot and in all that chaos, she nods and my knees clasp and I fall down,” Massey recalls, referring to a moment of emotional ignition during the scene. “I had to get it right. A lot was happening in that moment. If I overshoot my mark, I will lose my focus. If I don't emote right, these 500 people will have to restart. You have to force yourself, pull yourself, push yourself to give that shot again and again.”

What followed was a deeply personal unraveling. A crew member, in the video, recalls how Massey kept crying even after the director had called “cut.” He sat on the floor, visibly moved and emotionally drained. “Even I had the same sort of journey and that is true,” Massey admits in the clip. “There were days in my life earlier when I felt that I can't do it.” The moment of intense vulnerability was captured when Massey was seen repeatedly muttering a line from the film to himself through the crowd: "Mai yahan tak bina oxygen support ke pahuncha hu woh bhi nange pair." The line, emblematic of the struggle and resilience portrayed in the film, hit so close to home that it became deeply personal for the actor. “I think I was reborn that day through that scene,” Massey shares. “Kyunki mera ye manna hai ki mai bhi yahan tak bina oxygen support ke pahuncha hu.”



Zero Se Restart, directed by Jaskunwar Kohli, a film on the making of 12th fail has been widely praised and it’s now out on prime video