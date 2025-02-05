Vikrant Massey kicks off shooting for Rajkumar Hirani's new series in Goa

Mumbai, Feb 5 Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey has begun shooting for Rajkumar Hirani’s upcoming series.

Known for his versatile performances, the actor started filming in the picturesque setting of Goa. A source from the industry revealed, “Vikrant Massey has begun filming in Goa for Rajkumar Hirani’s series. While further details on the schedule remain under wraps, the shoot is currently underway in the coastal state.”

Massey made a lasting impression last year with his remarkable performances in hits like “Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba,” “Sector 36,” and “The Sabarmati Report.” His portrayal in “12th Fail” also garnered immense praise for its powerful storytelling and performances.

The movie, adapted from Anurag Pathak's non-fiction book of the same name, chronicles the inspiring journey of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma. The film also starred Medha Shankar, Anant V Joshi, Anshumaan Pushkar, and Priyanshu Chatterjee.

Additionally, Vikrant featured in Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s directorial “Zero Se Restart,” which was released on December 13, 2024. Notably, the film served as the curtain raiser at the 10th Arunachal Film Festival in Itanagar.

Highlighting the importance of a film like “Zero Se Restart,” Vidhu Vinod Chopra stated, “It was crucial for us to make Zero Se Restart because it is my lifelong goal to encourage aspiring filmmakers to chase their passion with honesty and unwavering determination. Zero Se Restart is a reflection of how the real journey often starts from places of uncertainty, setbacks, and raw ambition. This film is not just a narrative, it’s a story of the people who never gave up, despite everyone telling them to quit.”

The 37-year-old actor will next be seen in the upcoming film “Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan,” alongside Shanaya Kapoor.

The film is expected to offer a modern perspective on romance and the phenomenon of ghosting. While the plot details remain under wraps, reports suggest that the film is directed by Santosh Singh and produced by Mansi and Varun Bagla.

