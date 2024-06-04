Vikrant Massey looks angry, fires away in 'Kya Hua' song from 'Blackout'

Mumbai, June 4 The makers of the Vikrant Massey-starrer 'Blackout' on Tuesday unveiled a soulful new song titled 'Kya Hua' from the upcoming comedy-thriller film.

The two-minute, 39-second song features the juxtaposition of absolute chaos and drama that every character -- Vikrant, Sunil Grover, and Anant Joshi, among others adds to this comedy thriller. It shows Vikrant in a disturbed, and angry state of mind, blazing guns.

The song also features Mouni Roy, Karan Sonawane, Saurabh Ghadge, Jisshu Sengupta, Ruhani Sharma, and Prasad Oak.

Sharing the song on social media, Vikrant wrote: "#KyaHua? A new hit just dropped...Have you heard it yet... #kyahua song out now."

Speaking about the song, composer and singer Vishal Mishra said in a statement: " 'Kya Hua' is a soulful track that reflects the essence of the storyline in 'Blackout'. I wanted to capture the inner turmoil and resilience of the characters through the music and lyrics. I hope the audience feels the same connection to the song as we did while creating it."

The movie features Vikrant as a crime reporter, who meets with an accident on the highway but soon discovers that the vehicle he collided with was carrying a substantial amount of cash and gold.

'Blackout' delves deep into human nature and explores the consequences of one's actions amid adversity.

Written and directed by Devang Shashin Bhavsar and produced by Jyoti Deshpande under Jio Studios and Niraj Kothari under 11:11 Productions, 'Blackout' will drop on JioCinema on June 7.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor