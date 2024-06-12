Vikrant Massey opens up about challenges of shooting driving scene at night in 'Blackout'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 12 : Vikrant Massey, who is receiving praise for his performance in the highly anticipated comedy-thriller 'Blackout', opened up about the overnight driving challenges on the set.

Directed by Devang Bhavsar, 'Blackout' also stars Mouni Roy and Sunil Grover.

'Blackout' is a comedy-thriller that delves into the depths of human nature and the consequences of one's actions in the face of adversity. The film takes on a thrilling journey through the streets of Pune, where a single night of darkness engulfs the city in mystery. As crime reporter Lenny, played by Vikrant Massey, gets entangled in a web of greed and misfortune.

The challenges faced during the shoot, particularly highlighting the difficulties of night-time filming Vikrant said, "We had a lot of fun while shooting, but it was also a daunting task as we had to shoot all through the night. It was challenging as there was heavy rainfall and your entire car is rigged. It's very difficult to shoot sometimes when it's raining heavily and you're filming at night. Additionally, sometimes the wiper wouldn't work. Every time before entering the car, I used to make a 360-degree check to ensure each camera was properly mounted and every piece of equipment was in place. The main stress was to protect the equipment."

He added, "It wasn't challenging just for the actors but also for the crew because the whole night you're shooting which is both mentally and physically exhausting and changes your body cycle. Road blocking, shooting action sequences, and crashing the cars was difficult."

Vikrant also revealed what made him attracted to the script.

He stated, "When I learned about the film and the person behind it, I was intrigued; I had a strong desire to meet him. I have heard of stories like this but never had a chance to work in such projects before, you don't get to read such beautifully written characters. Devang has built quirky yet very realistic world. When we finally met, there was an instant connection; we both knew the direction we wanted to take. Shooting with him was a truly enjoyable experience."

Produced by Jyoti Deshpande under Jio Studios and Niraj Kothari under 11:11 Productions,

'Blackout' is currently streaming on Jio Cinema.

Apart from this, Vikrant is also set to feature in 'The Sabarmati Report' alongside Raashii Khanna and Ridhi Dogra.

In the film, Vikrant plays a vernacular journalist, Samar Kumar, who teams up with a fellow reporter portrayed by Raashii Khanna, and a senior anchor played by Ridhi Dogra.The film is helmed by Ranjan Chandel. Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan and Anshul Mohan serve as the producers of the film.

The film earlier scheduled to be released in May, will now be out in August 2024.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor