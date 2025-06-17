Vikrant Massey 'pedals straight into trouble' with Shanaya Kapoor

Mumbai, June 17 Actor Vikrant Massey found himself in a playful spot as he shared a fun behind-the-scenes moment with Shanaya Kapoor.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, the ‘12th Fail’ actor shared a photo of himself and Shanaya Kapoor cycling together during a shoot for their upcoming film “Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan.” Alongside the picture, Massey wrote, “Here you go @shanayakapoor02 Pedalled straight into trouble and maybe a little bit of love too.”

In the image, Vikrant Massey is seen beaming with joy as Shanaya sits in front, riding the bicycle with her eyes covered by a cloth. Interestingly, the project marks their first on-screen collaboration.

The makers recently unveiled the teaser of ‘Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan’ on social media, giving audiences a glimpse into a tender and emotionally layered love story. The teaser introduced viewers to Vikrant Massey as a visually impaired musician and Shanaya Kapoor as a passionate theatre performer. Their brief encounter blossoms into a profound connection, expressed through silent exchanges, shared melodies, and lingering glances. The teaser closed with a touching line from Massey’s character: “Love is blind.”

Directed by Santosh Singh, the romantic drama draws inspiration from Ruskin Bond’s short story ‘The Eyes Have It’, and is produced by Mansi Bagla and Varun Bagla under Zee Studios and Mini Films.

Speaking about the film, Shanaya had earlier shared, “This film has been an incredibly emotional journey for me. Being on set with such an amazing director, Santosh sir, and a talented cast like Vikrant made it all the more special—their support and energy brought so much heart to the process.”

Set to hit theatres on July 11, the film marks Vikrant Massey’s second project with Mini Films, after their earlier team-up on the “Forensic” remake.

On June 15, Shanaya Kapoor had shared a glimpse from the first day of workshop for ‘Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan.’ She shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse, giving a sneak peek into her journey as she steps into the world of cinema. Shanaya posted a video on Instagram and captioned it, “First day of workshop for Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan with the best best bestttttt @rachitsingh08.”

