Vikrant Massey reveals life mantra shared by Vidhu Vinod Chopra during '12th Fail' shoot

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 2 : Actor Vikrant Massey, who is receiving appreciation for his performance in '12th Fail', on Tuesday, shared a picture with the director Vidhu Vinod Chopra and called him "My light".

Taking to Instagram, Vikrant revealed the advice given to him by Vidhu Vinod Chopra during the film shoot in the caption.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C1lyJO4IYzL/

In the picture, Vikrant can be seen having a fun conversation with Vidhu Vinod Chopra during the shot.

Sharing the picture, he wrote, "Pay attention to the things you're naturally drawn to.

They're often connected to your path, passion & purpose in life. Have the courage to follow them ~ Vidhu Vinod Chopra. My light at the end of the tunnel."

As soon as the picture was uploaded, fans and followers chimed in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "12th Fail is A Masterpiece and you all are the exceptional artists."

Another user commented, "Ohh man!!! you are Truely outstanding..."

'12th Fail' has been sent to the Oscars 2024 as an independent nomination.

The film has received appreciation from Kamal Haasan, Rishabh Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Farhan Akhtar and Anil Kapoor among others.

Helmed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, '12th Fail' revolves around UPSC aspirants and is based on real-life experiences. It draws from the gritty struggles of millions of students who attempt the UPSC entrance exam.

On working in the film, Vikrant had told ANI, "The movie is very typical Vidhu Vinod Chopra movie which is based on hard reality and is a very hard-hitting film. The role was very challenging. I had to lose weight and darken my skin."

Apart from this, he will Vikrant will be seen in the second installment of Hassen Dilruba, titled 'Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba'.

