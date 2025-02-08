Vikrant Massey says son Vardaan ‘couldn’t have asked for a greater mother’ than Sheetal

Mumbai, Feb 8 Actor Vikrant Massey, on Saturday, celebrated his first year of parenthood with wife Sheetal Thakur.

The actor took to social media to share a touching message about his journey as a father, paying tribute to his wife for her unwavering support and love. In his post, Vikrant shared a beautiful photo with Sheetal reflecting on the past year. He wrote, “What a Onederful journey with you @sheetalthakur Happy one year of parenting. Vardaan couldn’t have asked for a greater Mother.”

In the photo, the couple is seen striking a happy pose together. Vikrant and Shetal welcomed their first child, son, Vardaan, on February 7, 2024.

Sheetal also took to her Instagram story to share a glimpse of the birthday celebrations for their son, Vardaan. She posted a series of photos from the event, starting with a repost from the party organizers. The first image featured the couple and their little son, Vardaan.

Dressed in brown pants, a white shirt, and white shoes, Vardaan looked adorable, with his face covered by a playful emoji. Behind them, a pastel blue balloon arch framed a beige backdrop that read "VARDAAN," adding to the festive atmosphere. The scene was further enhanced by two white giraffe statues holding a chandelier in their mouths.

The next photo zoomed out to show a stunning view of the venue, showcasing the beautifully arranged blue balloons and white flowers that adorned the stage.

Sheetal also reposted the picture shared by Vikrant, adding the caption, "One year of parenthood."

The couple had announced the arrival of their son via a heartfelt post on Instagram that read, “O7.02.2024 - For we have become one. We are bursting with joy and love to announce the arrival of our son, love Sheetal and Vikrant.”

For the unversed, Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur started dating in 2015 and later collaborated on the popular Ekta Kapoor-produced series "Broken But Beautiful." They tied the knot in a private ceremony in 2022.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor