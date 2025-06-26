Vikrant Massey, Shanaya Kapoor get candid about 'Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan' ahead of its release

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 26 : The much-awaited romantic film 'Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan,' starring Vikrant Massey and debutant Shanaya Kapoor, is all set to release in theatres on July 11. Ahead of the release, the actors spoke about their experience working on the film and what makes it special for them.

Shanaya Kapoor, who is stepping into Bollywood with this film, said she feels connected to her character, Saba.

Speaking to ANI, she said, "My role is very special. I am playing the role of Saba. I have learnt a lot from Saba. There is a lot of difference between me and Saba. Sometimes you read a script and you are just showcasing a girl or a character. But with Saba, she had a different start in the film, and she grows into something very different. I found that very unique. I got a lot of connectivity from that story. I am very excited. Let's see how the audience will feel. I have worked very hard. I have worked from the bottom of my heart."

Vikrant Massey also shared his excitement about the film. He said that the movie brings back the feel of old-school Bollywood romance, something not often seen in recent years. He said, "Speaking of Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, it's a very good film for both of us. For me too, because I'm playing such a role for the first time. It's a classical Bollywood romantic film, and over the last few years we've seen such films almost stop being made. This is our effort to bring back a traditional Bollywood film for the audience."

The film is presented by Zee Studios and Mini Films and produced by Mansi Bagla, Varun Bagla, and Open Window Films. It is directed by Santosh Singh and written by Mansi Bagla.

