Vikrant Massey starts filming for‘WHITE’, in Colombia, portraying the role of Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

National Award-winning actor Vikrant Massey has begun filming for his upcoming movie, 'White', in Colombia (South America) along with an international cast and crew. Massey will portray the role of Global Humanitarian and Spiritual leader Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar in the film.

'White' is an epic story inspired by true events, focusing on one man's unwavering belief that sparked a revolution and changed the course of history after 52 years of civil conflict, failed peace talks, immense loss of life and no hope. The film is directed by Montoo Bassi. The film boasts an international production which includes the best of the talent from Colombia and across the world.