Vikrant Massey Talks About Collaborating With Writer and Producer Mansi Bagla in Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan

The trailer of Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan is out, and the recently held trailer launch event witnessed the presence of Vikrant Massey, Shanaya Kapoor, the film’s writer, producer and creator, Mansi Bagla, along with Varun Bagla and others. During the press conference, Mansi Bagla delved into the film’s warm theme and gave a peek into the mesmerising love story.

Talking about the film’s theme, producer, writer, and creator Mansi Bagla shares, “I believe love can never go wrong, and when it’s true love, it happens organically. Love should be authentic and simple. We often talk about reaching for the moon and stars, but love isn’t about grand gestures like that. It’s really about understanding, and that’s the most important part. Love is the simplest emotion, yet also the most difficult to navigate.”

In addition to this, Vikrant Massey shared his experience of working in his first romantic musical film. “When I started my career, the kind of films that inspired me to become an actor were slightly offbeat. As my career progressed, I never really got the chance to do a unique romantic film. So I knew I had to challenge myself. When Mansi brought this script to me along with Varun, I felt this was the right story at the right time in my journey. I’m also grateful to Mansi for portraying the blind community not with pity, but with dignity and that truly moved me,” he shared.

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan is poised to bring back the OG essence of Bollywood’s romance. The trailer offers a peek into a romantic musical that brings together love, heartbreak, and betrayal. Vikrant Massey steps into a romantic zone for the first time and promises to make the audience feel the purity of love. Debutant Shanaya Kapoor brings a sense of depth and ease to her role, making it look very natural. In addition to this, the film’s romantic appeal is enhanced by the soulful musical score, created by Vishal Mishra.

Presented by Zee Studios and Mini Films, and produced by Mansi Bagla and Varun Bagla, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan is directed by Santosh Singh, written and created by Mansi Bagla, with music composed by Vishal Mishra. Starring Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor, this romantic musical makes for a perfect monsoon watch in cinemas on 11th July 2025.