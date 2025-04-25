Vikrant Massey to play Sri Sri Ravi Shankar in Siddharth Anand’s thriller ‘White’

Mumbai, April 25 Known for making blockbusters such as “War”, “Pathaan” and “Fighter,” filmmaker Siddharth Anand is set to direct an international production titled “White,” which will have actor Vikrant Massey playing spiritual leader and humanitarian Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.

Anand through his banner Marflix Pictures, has joined hands with producer Mahaveer Jain, of Uunchai and NaagZilla fame, via Mahaveer Jain Films for the edge-of-the-seat global thriller.

Production preparations are currently underway in Colombia, with filming scheduled to begin this July. The film brings together a distinguished international crew to depict the powerful and inspiring story of how Colombia’s brutal 52-year-long civil war was resolved, a largely untold chapter of modern peace-building.

Speculation around Vikrant’s involvement began when the actor was seen sporting significantly longer hair and undergoing physical transformations.

Talking about the spiritual leader, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar is also referred to as Gurudev.From around the mid 1970s, he worked as an apprentice under Maharishi Mahesh Yogi, the founder of Transcendental Meditation. In 1981, he founded the Art of Living Foundation. In 1983, he held the first Art of Living course in Switzerland.

Talking about Vikrant, he made his acting debut with the series Dhoom Machaao Dhoom, Dharam Veer, Balika Vadhu, and Qubool Hai. He made his transition to cinema by playing supporting roles in films such as Lootera, Dil Dhadakne Do, and Half Girlfriend.

In A Death in the Gunj, the actor had a leading role, which marked a turning point in his career. He then appeared in the biographical drama Chhapaak, romantic comedy Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, mystery thriller Haseen Dillruba, family drama Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi, and romantic thriller Love Hostel.

He also had leading roles in the streaming series Mirzapur, Broken But Beautiful, and Criminal Justice. In 2023, he portrayed the lead role of Manoj Kumar Sharma in the biographical film 12th Fail.

He currently awaits the release of “Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan,” which will mark the debut of Shanaya Kapoor.

