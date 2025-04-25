Vikrant Massey to play Sri Sri Ravi Shankar in Siddharth Anand's 'White'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 25 : Actor Vikrant Massey is all set to take on the role of spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar in the upcoming film titled 'White.'

The film will be backed by producers Siddharth Anand and Mahaveer Jain.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Instagram on Friday to confirm the news, along with a picture of Siddharth, Mahaveer, and Massey.

White, directed by Montoo Bassi, is described as a "global thriller" that revolves around the story of how Colombia's brutal 52-year-long civil war was resolveda largely untold chapter of modern peace-building.

The movie will be produced under Siddharth Anand's Marflix Pictures and Mahaveer Jain Films, along with Peacecraft Pictures, with production set to begin in Colombia later in July this year.

Meanwhile, Vikrant has many exciting projects lined up, including a series with ace director Rajkumar Hirani.

Last year, Vikrant surprised everyone with his cryptic post regarding his decision to take a break from acting. However, many speculated that the actor had announced his 'retirement' from the industry.

Later, Vikrant issued a statement clarifying that people had misinterpreted his post. He also mentioned that his intention was not to imply retirement but rather to take a temporary hiatus from acting as his "physical and mental health have taken a hit."

"Acting is all I can do. And it has given me everything I have. My physical and mental health have taken a hit. I just want to take some time off to better my craft. I feel a sense of monotony at the moment. My post has been misinterpreted as me quitting or retiring from acting. I want to take some time off to focus on my family and health. I will be back when the time feels right," Vikrant said.

