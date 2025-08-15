Vikrant Massey Won National Award for 12th Fail, says, “The highest form of validation or accolade any actor can get in India.”

Vikrant Massey has steadily carved a niche for himself as one of the most dependable and versatile actors of his generation. From his early television days to his seamless transition into films, he has consistently delivered memorable performances. Among the many impactful roles he has portrayed, his performance in 12th Fail stands out as a career-defining one. Based on a real-life story, the film struck a chord with audiences and critics alike, earning widespread appreciation for its honesty and emotional depth.

While Vikrant had already been showered with praise for his portrayal, the biggest honour came when he won his first National Film Award for 12th Fail. Speaking about the win in a recent interview, he shared, “I was very happy to get it and that too for 12th Fail. A National Film Award is the highest form of validation or accolade any actor can get in India. I am happy that I shared it with Shah Rukh Khan. Yeh hum dono ka pehla National Film Award tha.” His words reflected both his humility and the magnitude of the recognition.

Looking ahead, the actor’s journey continues to be exciting. He has an interesting slate of projects lined up, including White, where he will be stepping into the role of spiritual leader Shri Shri Ravi Shankar. Given his track record of immersing himself completely into his characters, audiences are eagerly awaiting to see how he brings this real-life figure to screen. With his dedication, craft, and growing acclaim, Vikrant Massey’s star only seems to be shining brighter.