Vikrant Massey's '12th Fail' declared 'Best Film' at Filmfare Awards 2024

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 29 : It's a special moment for the team of '12th Fail' as the film bagged the Best Film Award at the 69th edition of the Filmfare Awards.

The 'Black Lady' trophy was received by the members of the film including actors Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar.

Helmed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, '12th Fail' revolves around UPSC aspirants and is based on the real-life experiences of IPS officer Manoj Kumar. It draws from the gritty struggles of millions of students who attempt the UPSC entrance exam.

Vikrant also won big at the gala. He took home the Best Actor (Critics) award for his performance in the film '12th Fail' at the 69th Filmfare Awards, which was held in Gujarat.

On working on the film, Vikrant earlier told ANI, "The movie is very typical Vidhu Vinod Chopra movie, which is based on hard reality and is a very hard-hitting film. The role was very challenging. I had to lose weight and darken my skin."

The film received worldwide appreciation. Stars from the industry including Kamal Haasan, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Vicky Kaushal, Rishabh Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Farhan Akhtar, and Anil Kapoor also hailed the film.'12th Fail' was released in theatres on October 27.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor