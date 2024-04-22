Vikrant Massey's '12th Fail' wins Best Film award at Toulouse Film Festival 2024

Toulouse [France], April 22 : It's been months since Vikrant Massey-starrer '12th Fail' was released in the theatres, and to date the film is trending.

The film recently won the Best Film award at the 9th edition of the Toulouse Indian Film Festival.

Sharing the update, the social media team of Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films took to Instagram and wrote, "As the curtains rise on the 9th Festival des Cinemas Indiens, '12th Fail' illuminates Pathe Wilson. '12th Fail' secures the title of Best Film at the Toulouse Film Festivall! Thank you for all the love."

Based on a book by Anurag Pathak, '12th Fail' chronicles the life of Manoj Kumar Sharma, who overcame extreme poverty to become an IPS officer. The film puts the spotlight on his journey and how his wife, IRS officer Shraddha Joshi, was instrumental in his rise.

It is directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. The film emerged as a word-of-mouth hit towards the end of last year, grossing nearly Rs 60 crore worldwide at a time when mid-budget films aren't even getting theatrical releases.

