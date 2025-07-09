Vikrant Massey’s Biopic on Sri Sri Ravi Shankar to Focus on a Landmark Global Event, Not His Spiritual Journey

Vikrant Massey is set to portray spiritual leader Shri Shri Ravi Shankar in the upcoming biopic White—a film that’s already generating buzz for its unique direction. While many assumed the biopic would delve into the life, philosophy, and spiritual teachings of the global guru, a new update reveals a surprising and powerful narrative at its core.

According to an independent industry source, “The biopic being made on Shri Shri Ravi Shankar’s life, starring Vikrant Massey, will explore the most significant and previously untouched chapters of his journey, his pivotal role in resolving Colombia’s 52 years long civil war within just a year and made a global impact.”

The film stars Vikrant Massey as Shri Shri Ravi Shankar and is all set to be directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Mahaveer Jain, White is positioned as a global thriller rooted in real events. With its compelling storyline and international scope, the film promises to go beyond the expected, shedding light on the spiritual leader’s transformative work in conflict resolution on the world stage.

Massey, who initially worked in television with brief appearances in shows like 'Dharam Veer' (2008) and 'Balika Vadhu' (2009-2010), got recognition with 'Qubool Hai' and 'Yeh Hai Aashiqui' (2013). The actor later played key roles in movies like 'Dil Dhadakne Do' (2015), 'Chhapaak' (2020), '12th Fail' (2023) and 'The Sabarmati Report' (2024). He has also been associated with OTT shows like 'Mirzapur Season 1' (2018) and 'Criminal Justice Season 1' (2019). Massey will next be seen in actor Shanaya Kapoor's Bollywood debut 'Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan' (2025), releasing on July 11.