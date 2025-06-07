Vikrant Massey’s busy doing ‘monkey business’ with son Vardaan

Mumbai, June 7 Actor Vikrant Massey, who is currently holidaying in Naples, Italy with his family, shared a picture of him busy doing “monkey business” with his son Vardaan.

Vikrant took to Instagram, where he shared two images of him sitting outdoors in a cafe with his son Vardaan sitting on his lap. The toddler looks adorable wearing a large sun hat with polka dots. Meanwhile, Vikrant is seen smiling while looking at his son in the second image.

“Just a little monkey business,” he wrote as the caption.

Vikrant married his longtime girlfriend Sheetal Thakur in 2022. The couple had announced the arrival of their son in February via a heartfelt post on Instagram that read, “O7.02.2024 - For we have become one. We are bursting with joy and love to announce the arrival of our son, love Sheetal and Vikrant.”

Looking forward, the actor is geared up for the release of his upcoming film “Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan,” which marks the debut of Shanaya Kapoor. Directed by Santosh Singh, “Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan” is based on Ruskin Bond's cherished short story, "The Eyes Have It."

Presented by Zee Studios and Mini Films, and produced by Mansi Bagla and Varun Bagla, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan will release on July 11.

He is also set to play spiritual leader and humanitarian Sri Sri Ravi Shankar in the film “White” by filmmaker Siddharth Anand, who is set to direct the international production.

Vikrant made his acting debut with the series Dhoom Machaao Dhoom and Dharam Veer. He became a household name after starring in shows such as Balika Vadhu, and Qubool Hai.

The actor played supporting roles in films such as Lootera, Dil Dhadakne Do, and Half Girlfriend when he made his transition to Hindi cinema. His turning point came when he played the lead role in “A Death in the Gunj”.

He was later seen in the biographical drama Chhapaak, romantic comedy Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, mystery thriller Haseen Dillruba, family drama Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi, and romantic thriller Love Hostel.

He also had leading roles in the streaming series Mirzapur, Broken But Beautiful, and Criminal Justice. In 2023, he portrayed the lead role of Manoj Kumar Sharma in the biographical film 12th Fail.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor