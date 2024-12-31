Vikrant Massey’s 'The Sabarmati Report' Movie to Stream on ZEE5: Release Date Out

Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey’s much-talked-about film The Sabarmati Report, based on the tragic 2002 Sabarmati Express incident in Godhra, Gujarat, is all set to stream on the OTT platform ZEE5. The film, directed by Dheeraj Sarna and produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures, was released in theaters on November 15, 2024. While the film received positive reactions within the entertainment industry, it did not perform well at the box office.

However, it is now gearing up for its OTT release, with The Sabarmati Report set to premiere on ZEE5 on January 10, 2025. The film stars Vikrant Massey in the lead role, alongside Raashi Khanna and Riddhi Dogra. Vikrant Massey portrays a local journalist who uncovers the aftermath of the Godhra train burning incident, which led to widespread riots. The narrative is based on true events, shedding light on the social and political turmoil that followed the tragedy.

Also Read: Kriti Sanon enjoys live rendition of ‘Kya Hua Tera Vaada’ with rumoured beau Kabir Bahia

The Sabarmati Report has received praise from several prominent figures, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for its portrayal of the sensitive issue. Despite the box office setback, the film’s move to OTT is expected to bring it a wider audience and further recognition for its strong performances and poignant storytelling.