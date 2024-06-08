Vikrant Massey's wife Sheetal Thakur drops cute pics from their first holiday with son Vardaan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 8 : Actor Vikrant Massry and his wife Sheetal Thakur who went for their first vacation with their little one, Vardaan, couldn't resist sharing some adorable moments from their getaway.

Sheetal, on Friday, took to her Instagram account to share some adorable pictures from their first family holiday with their son.

In pictures, the actress looked stunning in a bright blue printed dress, showcasing a post-pregnancy glow.

The second image captured her son's tiny legs during their flight journey.

The other pictures depict tender moments, with Sheetal pushing her son in a stroller, enjoying serene river views, and bonding with dad Vikrant Massey in the park.

She also treated followers to a heartfelt selfie from the flight, cradling her baby under a cover alongside Vikrant.

Along with the stunning pictures, Sheetal captioned it with a sweet note that read, "Isn't it wild to think that in a decade we'll look back at our present day and think, 'Wow, those were simpler times.'"

https://www.instagram.com/p/C76nU0uP5sa/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Just last month, Sheetal posted a series of pictures showcasing her husband Vikrant Massey and their son Vardaan.

In one picture '12th Fail' actor holds his son against a beautiful sunset. The next image captures the actor playing with his son, hiding his face.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C6np7hePERO/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Earlier in March the actor shared an image of his hand that was inked with the name of his son. The tattoo read, "Vardaan 7-2-2024."

On February 7, Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur welcomed their first child, a baby boy.

The couple, who had dated each other for a long time, got married first in a civil ceremony on February 14, 2022 and later, tied the knot in a traditional ceremony in Himachal Pradesh on February 18, 2022.

