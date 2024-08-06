Vikrant, Rasika and Adarsh to represent young voices of Indian cinema at IFFM 2024

Mumbai, Aug 6 Bollywood personalities Vikrant Massey, Rasika Dugal, and Adarsh Gourav will represent the young voices of Indian cinema at the 15th edition of The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2024.

Vikrant, who started his journey with Indian television shows such as “Dhoom Machao Dhoom” and “Balika Vadhu”, has worked in films such as “Lootere”, “Chhapaak”, “Cargo”, “Lipstick Under My Burkha” and “Haseen Dillruba”. He gained major stardom with “12th Fail”.

Rasika, who is known for her performances in “Delhi Crime”, “Manto”, “Mirzapur”, “Qissa” and “Hamid”, called it a privilege to be a part of stories that are constantly pushing boundaries, whether in content or form, while still being true to themselves.

“I always look forward to being a part of festivals like the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne where we get an opportunity to share our stories with a very diverse and discerning audience. Indian cinema has always been home to diverse storytelling and it is wonderful and important to celebrate that," she said.

"Indian cinema has a unique voice, one that is both rooted in tradition and continuously evolving,” added Adarsh, who rose to international fame with “The White Tiger” and will next be seen in the upcoming Ridley Scott's “Alien” web series.

“I am thrilled to be part of a conversation that explores its global reach and the innovative ways in which it is being crafted. The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne is a celebration of this spirit, and I look forward to engaging with audiences and fellow filmmakers on this exciting journey," he said.

The three will participate in a live discussion panel at IFFM 2024, focusing on the landscape of Indian cinema and their journeys in the industry.

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2024 will occur from August 15 to August 25.

