Vin Basha, Ravi Prakash among top 5 finalists of 'MasterChef India Telugu'

Mumbai, June 3 The makers of 'MasterChef India Telugu' have unveiled the top five finalists of the show among the 12 home cooks, who will continue to compete to achieve their culinary dreams.

The first home cook who made it into the 'Top 5' is Vin Basha from Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh. He is a pastry prodigy determined to transform his father's kebab cart into a fine dining experience.

Next in the line is -- Ravi Prakash Chandran from Tanuku, Andhra Pradesh. He dances through life, dazzling everyone with his culinary and presentation skills.

Another home cook joining the 'Top 5' is Ashwini from Madanapalle, Andhra Pradesh who is a dedicated daughter, wife, and mother. She pursued her passion for baking at 43 in the quest of discovering her own identity.

Alongside them, the viewers will also be seeing Shyam Gopisetti from Vizag, a seafood stall owner inspiring other 'Street Chefs' with his journey from the streets to the MasterChef kitchen.

The last 'Top 5' contestant is Jasween Kaur from Vijayawada, a 22-year-old baking enthusiast who channels her joint family's love and support into her cooking.

The judges of the show are Koushik Shankar, Rakesh Raghunathan and Shreeya Adka.

'MasterChef India Tamil' airs Monday to Friday at 1 PM on Sony LIV.

--IANS

sp/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor