Vin Diesel remembers Paul Walker on late actor's 51st birthday

Washington [US], September 13 : Vin Diesel took to Instagram to commemorate what would have been Paul Walker's 51st birthday, sharing a poignant throwback photo of the two actors from their time working on the 'Fast and Furious' franchise.

Diesel's tribute underscores the deep bond he shared with Walker, a relationship that transcended their on-screen partnership.

Reflecting on their friendship, Diesel shared a throwback picture of the duo on his Instagram handle on Friday, a day after Paul Walker's birth anniversary.

In the caption, he wrote, "Looking back, a quarter century ago... I believe this was the moment we knew that our brotherhood was going to change Hollywood, that you and I meant something to the world... a multicultural brotherhood, bound not by blood, but by love."

Diesel reflected on the enduring impact of their relationship and the legacy they created together in the film industry.

Diesel continued to express the emotional weight of Walker's absence, particularly as he anticipates the next instalment of the franchise.

"To think I just saw concept art for the next chapter. Brian... yeah, I will have to brace myself for this next film," Diesel shared.

His reflection also included a personal note about visiting Walker's family and feeling his presence through their stories and love.

Diesel praised Walker's daughter, Meadow, for continuing her father's legacy. "She's actually continuing your good works, speaking on behalf of our oceans," Diesel said, adding, "Just weeks ago, at a birthday dinner... Meadow gave a toast, man you would have been so damn proud."

Meadow Walker has been actively involved in environmental advocacy, echoing her father's commitment to charitable causes.

Walker, who tragically passed away in a car accident in November 2013, was renowned not only for his role as Brian O'Conner in the 'Fast and Furious' series but also for his humanitarian efforts.

Following the 2010 earthquake in Haiti, Walker, alongside Diesel, contributed to relief efforts and founded Reach Out Worldwide, a charity dedicated to disaster relief, according to People magazine.

The 'Fast and Furious' franchise saw Walker in his final role as Brian O'Conner in 'Furious 7', released in 2015. The film was completed posthumously with the help of Walker's brothers, Caleb and Cody, who served as body doubles.

Vin Diesel, who stars as Dominic Toretto in the franchise, concluded his tribute with a heartfelt message, "A brotherhood, timeless and bound by love. For that I am eternally grateful... but damn, I miss you Pablo. Happy birthday..."

