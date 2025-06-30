Vin Diesel teases release date, return of Paul Walker's character in next Fast and Furious instalment

California [US], June 30 : The 'Fast and Furious' fans can expect a return of character Brian O'Conner in its upcoming instalment. It was enacted by the late actor Paul Walker.

Actor Vin Diesel, who plays the lead role in the 'Fast and Furious' franchise, revealed what to expect from the final film, which also includes the return of the franchise to its roots in Las Vegas, reported Variety.

On Saturday night, Diesel joined his "Fast and Furious" co-stars Tyrese Gibson and Cody Walker at Fuel Fest, a car enthusiast event in Pomona, California.

During his brief appearance, Diesel told a crowd of fans what to expect from the final 'Fast and Furious' film. He also confirmed a tentative release window of April 2027.

"The studio said to me, 'Vin, can we please have the finale of 'Fast and Furious' in April 2027? I said, 'Under three conditions.' First, is to bring the franchise back to L.A.! The second thing was to return to the car culture, to the street racing! The third thing was reuniting Dom and Brian O'Conner," said Vin Diesel as quoted by Variety.

According to the outlet, Paul Walker, who played the role of Brian, died in a car crash at the age of 40 in 2013. If he were to star in the final 'Fast and Furious,' he would need to be digitally inserted.

The latest film in the franchise, 'Fast X,' was released in May 2023.

It grossed over USD 700 million worldwide at the end of its run against a colossal production budget of USD 340 million, reported Variety.

Starring Diesel, Alan Ritchson, Jason Momoa, Michelle Rodriguez, Rita Moreno and Brie Larson, the film was advertised as the first part of a two-part saga upon its release.

It is unclear if 'Fast 11' will actually continue the story of 'Fast X' after the long delay, reported Variety

