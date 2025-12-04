Vin Diesel to star, write live action adventure film 'Rock 'Em Sock 'Em Robots'

Washington DC [US], December 4 : Actor Vin Diesel will write and star in the 'Rock 'Em Sock 'Em Robots' movie for Mattel Studios, reported Variety.

According to the outlet, it was previously announced that the 'Fast and Furious' star would star in the movie based on the classic tabletop boxing game, but now Diesel will pen the script.

He will also produce with his production banner One Race Films.

Not much else is known about the film, but it will "bring the legendary Red Rocker and Blue Bomber to life in an all-new live-action adventure," quoted Variety.

"I am excited to expand the Mattel universe by bringing this classic toy from my childhood to a modern audience by telling a story that examines the role of competition in a world often measured by strength and dominance that dares to reveal the power of compassion at its core," Diesel said in a statement as quoted in Variety.

"Vin is a powerhouse storyteller with an unmatched understanding of action, heart, and world-building. His creative vision for Rock 'Em Sock 'Em Robots is bold, human, and deeply cinematic exactly the kind of storytelling we love at Mattel Studios," added Robbie Brenner, President of Mattel Studios and Chief Content Officer.

According to the outlet, 'Rock 'Em Sock 'Em Robots' will be overseen by Darian Greenbaum and Andrew Scannell for Mattel Studios and Diesel for One Race.

After the massive success of 'Barbie,' Mattel Studios is expanding its brand further into the film space, reported Variety.

Up next in 2026, it has its live-action 'Masters of the Universe' movie, starring Nicholas Galitzine as He-Man and Jared Leto as Skeletor.

There's also the "Matchbox" racing movie, starring John Cena, reported Variety.

