Vinay Pathak shares why he wore spotboy’s clothes for ‘Chidiya’

Mumbai, May 27 Actor Vinay Pathak, who plays the role of Bali in Chidiya, chose to wear the spot boy's clothes on set, despite having an entire wardrobe carefully designed for his character.

“It wasn’t a decision made lightly, but it felt important to me,” Vinay recalled.

He added: “The story of Chidiya is about simplicity and a certain kind of rawness. The clothes were designed to reflect that, but there was something about the everyday, the worn-in clothes that felt more real to the world we were creating.”

For Pathak, it was about feeling the part and hence he chose to ditch the wardrobe designed for the character, said director Mehran Amrohi.

Amrohi shared his admiration for Vinay’s choices.

“Vinay’s decision to embrace the moment, even in something as seemingly minor as his wardrobe, speaks volumes about his passion for the film,” he added.

“Chidiya” also stars Amruta Subhash, Svar Kamble, and Ayush Pathak. It follows the story of Shanu and Bua, two young brothers growing up in a Mumbai chawl, whose dream of playing badminton becomes a journey of joy, resilience, and unexpected friendships.

With the help of their mother and their quirky neighbourhood, they transform a forgotten junkyard into a badminton court, armed with nothing but hope and imagination.

Lyrics written by Mehran Amrohi and Jitendra Joshi while written and directed by Mehran Amrohi. ‘Chidiya’ will be released in selected cinemas across India on May 30, 2025.

Vinay was recently seen in the biographical film “Phule” directed by Anant Mahadevan. The film is based on the lives of Jyotirao Phule and Savitribai Phule. The film stars Pratik Gandhi and Patralekha.

