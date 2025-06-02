Vinay Sapru and Radhika Rao Share an Adorable Throwback Picture of Sonakshi Sinha With a Touching Birthday Note

Celebrated filmmaker duo Vinay Sapru and Radhika Rao took to social media today to share a heartwarming throwback picture of actress Sonakshi Sinha, along with a touching birthday note that traces their journey together. The directors Vinay Sapru and Radhika Rao said, “From the very first song we directed for you ‘Mast Mast Do Nain’ in the unstoppable ‘Dabangg’ franchise, with you as the most beautiful Rajjo, we had no idea we were beginning what would go on to become the iconic ‘Naina’ song series together.

It has always been a Director’s delight to direct you whether in Dagabaaz Re, Farebi Ke Nain, Chori Kiya Re Jiya, or Sanson Ne Bandhi Dor Piya in all the songs we did together your timing, your dance, your expressions they’re simply unmatched. We’ve directed many songs, but your emotional depth, rhythmic precision, and on-screen magic truly stand out as the finest.” They further Added, “Happy Birthday, Sona! Wishing you endless love and happiness. Here’s to many more unforgettable musical memories together. Keep shining always!”