Vindu Dara Singh, Mukesh Rishi praise govt, Indian Army for Operation Sindoor

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 9 : Amid growing tensions between India and Pakistan, voices from the film industry have also come forward to show support for the Indian Armed Forces and the government.

Following the recent terrorist attack in Kashmir on April 22, which killed 26 innocent tourists, India launched Operation Sindoor, a military response targeting terrorist camps across the border.

Actor Vindu Dara Singh, speaking toearlier in the day, expressed his support for the government and lauded the Indian military's response.

Expressing how Pakistan's actions backfired by uniting Indians across religions and regions, the actor shared, "Pakistan ki buddhi bhrasht ho gayi thi jo unhone logon ko Kashmir mein bheja. Kashmir bahut tarakki kar raha tha. This incident was a big mistake by Pakistan because, for the first time, even the Kashmiris have come in support of Hindustan. The whole of India has united. Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Christiansall of us are united, and this is a huge mistake by Pakistan, for which they are facing consequences. Operation Sindoor is just fantastic."

"I had tweeted earlier that whoever gave this operation its name, I offer them my deepest respects... Operation Sindoor has touched our hearts. I'm with the government. The government is fantastic. The way they responded, our army personnel, our navythey deserve all the salutes possible. We are so proud of all of you," the actor added.

Veteran actor Mukesh Rishi also praised the government's actions and shared, "I would like to express my thanks to PM Modi. This was not something that could have been handled by just one, two, or even fifty people. It was something that only the government could manage. The actions that the government has taken were beyond what any of us could have imagined."

India and Pakistan have been at loggerheads since the destruction of terrorist camps at nine locations in Pakistan under Operation Sindoor, which was launched in response to the ghastly Pahalgam terrorist attack.

Earlier on Thursday, Pakistan launched a series of coordinated drone and missile attacks along India's western border, targeting regions in Jammu and Kashmir and Rajasthan. According to Indian defence officials, the attacks were largely intercepted by India's air defence systems, including the S-400 missile defence system, preventing significant damage.

