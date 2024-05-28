Vineet Choudhary shares touching story of meeting elderly fan on 'Karmadhikari Shanidev' set

Mumbai, May 28 Actor Vineet Kumar Choudhary has recounted an incident where an elderly fan expressed her heartfelt desire to visit the set of his show "Karmadhikari Shanidev" all the way from Delhi.

Vineet, who plays Shanidev in the mythological show, recalled the elderly fan's encounter, and said: "Recently, while shooting for ‘Karmadhikari Shanidev’ I received a special surprise from a very sweet fan on the set. An elderly fan had come with her son all the way from Delhi just to meet me."

"During a conversation with her, she expressed her belief that I am not just an actor but a medium through which she could spiritually connect with Shanidev. She insisted that her journey was not just to meet me but to immerse herself in the divine energy that my portrayal of Shanidev conveyed. Hearing that completely amazed me," he shared.

Vineet said portraying characters like Shanidev is unique because people build a divine connection with you through your character.

"I was deeply touched by the elderly fan’s belief and the realisation that I am more than just an actor in the eyes of audiences, is inexpressible," he added.

'Karmadhikari Shanidev' airs Monday to Saturday at 8:30 pm on Shemaroo TV.

