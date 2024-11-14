Vineet Kumar Singh-starrer ‘Match Fixing’ to now release on Jan 17

Mumbai, Nov 14 The upcoming movie ‘Match Fixing’, which stars Vineet Kumar Singh, is set to release in theatres on January 17, 2025.

The film was originally scheduled for November 15. However, it’s release has been delayed due to legal cases. One of them was a petition filed in the NIA court by an individual involved in the Malegaon Blast case who raised concerns that the film might influence perceptions of his ongoing trial.

In response, the makers of the film clarified that the film is not related to the Malegaon case at all. The producer clarified that the film draws inspiration from the book ‘The Game Behind Saffron Terror’ authored by retired Colonel Kanwar Khatana, published in the year 2020.

The book explores a narrative of alleged political conspiracies and cross-border intrigue involving intelligence agencies of India and Pakistan.

Producer of the film, Pallavi Gurjar said in a statement, “This film isn’t about the Malegaon case. It’s a broader look at a series of attacks in the early 2000s and the potential political dynamics shaping public perception. We respect the judicial process and have taken care to ensure that this film does not interfere with the Malegaon case currently before the court”.

Director Kedaar Gaekwad shared, “Ideating and executing this project has been very challenging for our team. We have approached the subject with both responsibility and sensitivity without taking unnecessary creative liberties”.

As per Kedaar, the film aims to offer a fresh perspective on the narrative around terrorism in India, tracing a series of events that culminated in the tragic and dastardly 26/11 terror attacks, which is one of the bloodiest terror attacks in modern history.

The film also stars Anuja Sathe and Manoj Joshi.

It is produced by Pallavi Gurjar under Artarena Creations Private Limited.

