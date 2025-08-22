Vineeth Sreenivasan steps into action genre with Nobel Noel Thomas starrer 'Karam'; trailer out

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], August 22 : Vineeth Sreenivasan directorial 'Karam' has finally got a trailer, offering a glimpse into the filmmaker's first action thriller film.

The film stars Nobel Babu Thomas in the lead role, who has also written the script of the movie. The trailer of 'Karam' features striking visuals and action packed sequence in the film.

The two-minute and eight-second trailer opens with Nobel Babu Thomas being briefed by the defence officials about the "militant attacks" in India, which are speculated to be the beginning of mass murders.

However, the defence officials believe that the speculation is wrong and call it a danger sign for the defence officers of India. To curb this, Nobel Thomas has been assigned a mission in a foreign country, as shown in the trailer.

The video is followed by intense action scenes of Nobel during which he was seen fighting unidentified men on foreign soil.

Vineeth Sreenivasan shared the trailer of the movie on his official Instagram handle on Friday.

The music of the film is composed by Shaan Rahman. 'Karam' is jointly produced by Visakh Subramaniam and

Vineeth Sreenivasan under the banner of Merryland Cinemas and Habit of Life.

The movie is slated to release in theatres on September 25, 2025.

Karam marks the seventh film of actor-turned-director Vineeth Sreenivasan in his cinema career. His previous directorial was 'Varshangalkku Shesham', which starred Pravan Mohanlal, son of superstar Mohanlal, in the lead role.

It also starred Dhyan Sreenivasan in the lead role.

