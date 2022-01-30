Vineeth Sreenivasan's 'Hridayam' continues strong run abroad

Chennai, Jan 30 Director Vineeth Sreenivasan's Malayalam film 'Hridayam', which opened to rave reviews, is continuing its dream run, not just in the country but abroad as well.

The film, which has been garnering a lot of praise from film buffs and critics here in India, has started its second week abroad on a strong footing.

Film analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "Malayalam film opens big in Australia, New Zealand. Malayalam film 'Hridayam' springs a pleasant surprise in Australia-New Zealand."

The film made around Rs 54.55 lakh from shows on Thursday, Friday and Saturday on Week 1 in Australia and Rs 21.49 lakh in New Zealand for the corresponding period.

In the second week, the film made Rs 28.22 lakh in Australia and Rs 13.48 lakh in New Zealand from shows on Thursday and Friday alone.

The film is doing exceptionally well in the US and Canada as well. It opened the second week on a strong footing making a total of Rs 1.42 crore from just shows screened on Friday in the US and Canada.

Starring Pranav Mohanlal, Kalyani Priyadarshan and Darshana Rajendran in the lead roles, 'Hridayam' is also doing brisk business in the UK as well, where it has made Rs 65.13 lakh in the first week.

