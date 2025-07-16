Vineeth Sreenivasan's 'Karam' to hit screens on September 25

Chennai, July 16 Acclaimed Malayalam director Vineeth Sreenivasan's eagerly awaited film, 'Karam', featuring actor Noble Thomas in the lead, will hit screens worldwide on September 25 this year, its makers announced on Wednesday.

The makers of the film also released the first look poster of the film on the occasion.

Shooting for 'Karam', which is the seventh film of director Vineeth Sreenivasan, has now been completed. The trailer of the film, which is in post production stage, is scheduled to be released next month.

Taking to his Instagram page, producer Visakh Subramaniam, who has produced the film along with director Vineeth Sreenivasan, wrote, "Third film with my director @vineeth84. Presenting the First Look Poster of ‘Karam’, directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan, produced by Visakh Subramaniam & Vineeth Sreenivasan under the banners Merryland Cinemas & Habit of Life. The film written by and starring Noble Babu Thomas is set to release worldwide on the 25th of September 2025, distributed by Merryland Cinemas & Phars Film."

Interestingly, the story of the film has been penned by Noble Babu Thomas. Cinematography for the film is by Jomon T John while music is by Shaan Rahman. The film will have editing by Ranjan Abraham. Mashar Hamsa is the costume designer of the film, which has Sharook Rasheed as its creative director. Art direction for the film is by Arun Krishna.

Vineeth Sreenivasan, who took to his Instagram page, to share the first look poster of the film, wrote, "Here is the first look poster of my 7th film as a director. Noble Thomas, who starred in Helen and Philips, is the male lead. Filming has been completed and right now we are in the post production stage. The first official trailer of this film will be releasing next month. See you all in theatres, 25 September ‘25!!"

