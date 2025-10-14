Vinit Kakar reveals his role in Divya Prem: Pyaar Aur Rahasya Ki Kahani is 'something I’ve never seen'

Mumbai Oct 14 Actor Vinit Kakar is seen essaying the role of Macharasur in the show "Divya Prem: Pyaar Aur Rahasya Ki Kahani".

Speaking about his character, Kakar said that it is something "‘I’ve never seen or heard of before".

Sharing his experience playing Macharasur, he revealed, “My role as Macharasur is quite unique and something I’ve never seen or heard of before. It’s very creatively written and was executed beautifully. While shooting, we kept experimenting and discussing with the director about how a ‘Mosquito Man’ should behave — his mannerisms, movements, and expressions — since no one has ever really seen such a character before."

"It was truly an experiment for all of us, and I’m glad with how it turned out. Having done several mythological and fantasy shows earlier, it became a bit easier for me to get into the skin of this character," Kakar added.

Shedding light on the challenges he faced during the shoot, he stated, “The makeup process was definitely challenging — wearing prosthetics and full body paint for long hours was quite exhausting. But when I saw the final promo on TV, all the hard work felt worth it. I chose this role because it was something completely new and exciting. I’m thankful that people think of me for such creative and challenging roles. I’m truly excited for the audience to watch it and hope they love Macharasur as much as we enjoyed creating him.”

Following an 8-year leap, the show features Divya stepping into a world filled with new struggles and dark secrets. Rakshasi, a fierce and unpredictable force, rises with dark energy, threatening everything Divya holds dear. However, with her newfound powers, Divya stands tall against the storm, ready to shield her loved ones.

"Divya Prem: Pyaar Aur Rahasya Ki Kahani" airs on Sun Neo every night at 8:30 pm.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor