Viola Davis feels "free" after turning 60

Washington, DC [US], August 19 : Actor and film producer Viola Davis reflected on the new chapter that started after turning 60, reported E! News.

She debuted a show-stopping red hair transformation during her birthday getaway, reflecting on turning 60 years old.

"I feel free," said Viola on the Television Academy's 27th Annual Hall of Fame Ceremony's red carpet, adding, "Before, I was fighting and struggling with identity, labels, what I should be, what I should be doing," E! News.

"Now, I just let it all go," she continued. "I had an 'Aha!' moment, which is, I'm just supposed to be here in the now and I did good."

She said as she talked about her celebration, "Lots of margaritas and pina coladas".

She and husband Julius Tennon also played "beautiful games" with conversation prompts that led to sweet and emotional reflections. In summation, she added, "It was a deep and fun birthday."

"We've been travelling a lot this summer," said Julius, who shares daughter Genesis, 15, with Viola, along with kids Sheavonda, 48, and Duriel, 45, with ex-wife Sheryl Arnold "It's been quite beautiful and quite interesting and wonderful and relaxing. It was a little work, mostly play," reported E! News.

Another remarkable trip was to Cabo San Lucas on August 11, where Viola showed off her natural curls, now dyed a deep red hue. For the occasion, the Fences actress complemented her new look with an orange one-piece swimsuit and chunky gold hoop earrings, reported E! News.

For Viola, age came with a newfound perspective on her looks.

"Since I've experienced more success in my career, I've had to look at myself more," she told Allure in 2021. "I would look at pictures and I would go, 'Wow. Okay. I look pretty good!' That gave me some comfort, confidence, and made me feel affirmed."

"I think that as you get older, you just get more confident in yourself," she continued. "I don't know one woman who won't look at a picture of themselves when they were younger and go, 'Man, I looked really good. Why didn't I think that at the time?' That really has been a lot of what's happened."

Now, Viola has been able to look back at her looks and feelings "from the older Viola's perspective and wisdom," reported E! News.

