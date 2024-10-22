Vipin Sharma to play larger than life character in ‘Rakt Bramhand’

Mumbai, Oct 22 Actor Vipin Sharma is set to join the stellar cast of the upcoming film ‘Rakt Bramhand’, alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Aditya Roy Kapur and Wamiqa Gabbi.

Known for his exceptional acting skills and versatile roles, Vipin's addition to the cast has generated significant excitement among fans. Sharing his excitement about joining‘Rakt Bramhand’, Vipin shared, “Ever since I saw Raj & DK’s film ‘Shor in the City’, I fell in love with their vision as filmmakers, it resonated with me. For almost six years, I stayed in touch with Krishna, whom I met at a screening. It is very rare to get replies from filmmakers in Mumbai, but Krishna always messaged me back. When they were shooting The Family Man 2, I got a call from Krishna that I was needed urgently, and without even asking what the role was, I stepped in just three days before the shoot.”

He added, “The character of Sambit became popular, and they called me back for ‘Guns & Gulaabs’! Now, I am so proud that they have made me a part of ‘Rakt Bramhand’ for yet another role that I could never have imagined playing a fantastical character, larger than life and whimsical! What is unique is that they have cast me in three very different roles. Usually, you get stereotyped and end up doing the same thing over and over again, becoming your own cliché. So, that's very special about working with Raj & DK!” For this upcoming project, Raj & DK have teamed up with director Rahi Anil Barve and their longtime collaborator Sita R Menon under their production company, D2R Films.

This series marks their inaugural foray into the action fantasy genre. Vipin Sharma is best known for his performance in projects such as ‘Taare Zameen Par’, ‘Paan Singh Tomar’, ‘Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai’ ,’The Family Man’ and ‘Guns & Gulaabs.’

