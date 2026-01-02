Vipul Amrutlal Shah Grooves to Dhurandhar’s Viral Song with Shefali Shah and Friends During New Year Celebrations

Vipul Amrutlal Shah has etched his name as one of the finest filmmakers and producers in the country. His body of work speaks for itself, showcasing a rare balance of impactful themes and refined storytelling. Over the years, he has delivered several blockbusters, many of which roared at the box office while also leaving a lasting impression on audiences. Known for backing strong narratives, his films often combine substance with scale, making him a respected name in the industry.

Off-screen, Vipul is equally known for his warm and lively personality. He is often seen spending quality time with his family and close friends. Recently, his wife and acclaimed actress Shefali Shah took to social media to share a video from their New Year's celebrations. In the clip, Vipul Amrutlal Shah is seen dancing joyfully to the popular Dhurandhar song ‘Fa9la,’ even recreating the viral hook step made famous by Akshaye Khanna. Shefali Shah and other friends also joined in, making it a truly fun and memorable moment.

On the work front, Vipul Amrutlal Shah's The Kerala Story 2 is being shot under strict survelliance. The sequel to The Kerala Story, also set in Kerala, has already been filmed. Reportedly, it will portray a grimmer and darker narrative. Details about the cast and director of The Kerala Story 2 are still being kept under wraps. An independent industry source shared, “The Kerala Story 2 has already been filmed in an extremely controlled and secure manner. Producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah did not want any troubles to erupt during the shooting schedule.” The source further added, “The cast and crew reportedly had no access to their phones during the shoot, so nothing could be leaked from the sets.” The source also revealed that, as per an exhibitor, the release date of the film has been locked for February 27, 2026.