Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s Digital Venture Drops the Teaser of Its First Web Series Bawra Mann

Vipul Amrutlal Shah who has delivered some of the most entertaining and impactful cinema to the world. Under the banner of his production house, Sunshine Pictures, has stepped into the digital content arena with his new wing, Sunshine Pictures Digital. Announcing a clutter-breaking first web series titled Bawra Mann, created under this digital vertical, the filmmaker has launched the teaser, further raising curiosity.

The teaser introduced by Sunshine Pictures Digital promises an inspirational story of extraordinary talents coming to urban cities and achieving their dreams by overcoming every challenge. The interiors of India are indeed filled with exceptional talent, and many often face the challenge of migrating to metro cities in search of opportunities. Bawra Mann chronicles the story of a man with ambition who moves to a metropolitan city to hone his skills within the thriving startup culture. He faces hurdles ranging from cultural differences to a new environment to the politics of the business world. As the trailer is out now, it offers a glimpse of this exceptional and inspiring journey, further piquing curiosity and hope. The trailer has indeed sparked a new wave among the youth of this country. The digital wing is led by Sanjay Upadhyay, Bawra Mann is produced by Aashin A. Shah and directed by Sachin Khot. The show is co-produced by Ravichand Nallapa. The show will be released weekly, every Friday.