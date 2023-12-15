Vir Das becomes first Indian comedian to perform at the Iconic Apollo Theatre Stage

In a historic moment for Indian comedy, Vir Das takes center stage at the legendary Apollo Theatre, becoming the inaugural Indian comedian to entertain a live audience of nearly 5000 people. This milestone performance is a highlight of his ongoing Mind Fool tour, showcasing Vir Das as a global comedic force. The Apollo Theatre, a venue steeped in musical history and having witnessed performances from iconic acts like The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, David Bowie, Iron Maiden, and contemporary music royalties such as Selena Gomez and Kylie Minogue, now welcomes Vir Das to its illustrious stage. The theatre has also been graced by comedy legend Louis C.K., making it a space that resonates with artistic brilliance across genres.

As part of his Mind Fool tour, Vir Das is set to make history not only with his Apollo Theatre performance but also by embarking on the most extensive world tour undertaken by any Indian comedian to date. Spanning 33 countries and encompassing 37 cities across India, this tour promises to be a cultural celebration and a testament to the universal appeal of Vir Das's comedic artistry. Vir Das shared his enthusiasm about this monumental achievement, saying, "Stepping onto the Apollo Theatre stage is not just a personal triumph; it's a momentous occasion for Indian comedy. The energy of this historic venue, which has hosted musical legends and comedy icons alike, is both exhilarating and humbling. As I stand before a live audience of almost 5000 people, I am driven by a desire to connect, to bring joy, and to be a bridge between cultures. The Mind Fool tour is my way of spreading laughter across borders, and I can't wait to share this experience with audiences around the world."