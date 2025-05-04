Vir Das Inspires Me Deeply — He Makes You Laugh While Making You Think About Society’s Hypocrisy

On World Laughter Day, former Bollywood actress and activist Somy Ali reflects on laughter, healing, and why satire from comedians like Vir Das is a powerful tool in a broken world. “To state the obvious, laughter is the best medicine,” says Somy. “But it doesn’t come easy. One has to surround themselves with positive yet realistic expectations of a community that brings laughter into their lives.” For her, that dose of laughter often comes from acclaimed comedian Vir Das. “I’m a huge fan of Vir,” she shares. “He carries a whole lot of truth about the state of the world in his wit. As a comedian, he has the creative license to say what many can’t — and he does it exceptionally well.”

But Somy’s day-to-day is no comedy show. “My daily life is a horror movie — similar to Groundhog Day, but with a happy ending,” she says of her work with No More Tears. “It’s emotionally taxing, especially when you're dealing with children who’ve endured unimaginable trauma. But the joy comes from knowing that I have the power to help, to make their suffering dissipate with time and love. It’s a high like no other.”

Despite the trauma she witnesses, Somy has learned to compartmentalize. “After 20 years, you learn to cope,” she says. “We work with therapists, donors, and board members to ensure these victims live abuse-free lives. That’s not just my mission — it’s my oxygen.”

So how does she keep her sense of humor and optimism intact? “Comedy with substance,” she explains. “That’s why Vir Das inspires me so much. He makes you laugh, but he also forces you to think — about our hypocrisy, about our capacity for cruelty. His satire is sharp and deeply necessary.” When asked about advice for those seeking to bring more laughter into their lives, Somy is brutally honest. “Surround yourself with people who love you in spite of your flaws. If you find even one person who’ll stick by you when you’ve hit rock bottom, never let them go. Those are the ones who bring true joy and laughter. The rest are fair-weather people — judgmental and without permanence.”

And when it comes to her favorite Bollywood comedian? No hesitation. “Vir Das, again,” she affirms. “He uses comedy to expose hypocrisy and atrocities — and he does it intelligently. That’s a rare and brave kind of humor.”