Vir Das receives special letter of appreciation from alma mater for International Emmy win

Comedian Vir Das is basking in the warmth of love and congratulations after achieving a significant milestone by clinching the prestigious International Emmy Award for his comedy special, 'Vir Das: Landing.' Beyond the widespread acclaim, he was also pleasantly surprised to receive a heartfelt note from the principal of his school.

Taking to Instagram, Vir Das shared a picture of a letter along with a note. Sharing the letter, he wrote, It's nice to get a letter from the principal and NOT be in trouble :-) Thank you to Delhi Public School Noida. Proud to have studied there. Thank you to Surjeet Khanna for putting me on stage, for pushing me beyond just academics. #dps #dpsnoida #dipsite.

The letter read, Dear Vir Das. On behalf of DPS Noida, we extend our warmest congratulations to you on winning the prestigious Emmy award. It is a true testament to your talent and unwavering commitment to excellence. It brings us immense pride and joy to see a former student of our school reach such remarkable heights in the entertainment industry. Your unique style of humor, coupled with your ability to touch upon diverse subjects, with wit and charm, has captivated audiences worldwide.

As we bask in the glory of your momentous achievement, please know that the entire DPS Noida fraternity stands behind you, cheering you every step of the way. Your dedication and the recognition you have achieved serve as an inspiration to our students, reminding them to pursue their dreams relentlessly. We wish you continued success in all your future endeavors, letter stated.

Talking about winning at the International Emmy Awards, Vir expressed his excitement and said, I have immense gratitude, holding the International Emmy for Best Comedy for 'Vir Das: Landing.' This one is for my team and for Netflix without whom this wouldn't have been possible.