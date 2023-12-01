Vir Das receives special message from his school principal post Emmy win

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 1 : Comedian Vir Das has been receiving love and best wishes after he made India proud by winning the prestigious International Emmy Award for his comedy special 'Vir Das: Landing'. Moreover, he received a special note from the principal of his school.

Taking to Instagram, Vir Das shared a picture of a letter along with a note.

Sharing the letter, he wrote, "It's nice to get a letter from the principal and NOT be in trouble :-) Thank you to Delhi Public School Noida. Proud to have studied there. Thank you to Surjeet Khanna for putting me on stage, for pushing me beyond just academics. #dps #dpsnoida #dipsite."

The letter read, "Dear Vir Das. On behalf of DPS Noida, we extend our warmest congratulations to you on winning the prestigious Emmy award. It is a true testament to your talent and unwavering commitment to excellence. It brings us immense pride and joy to see a former student of our school reach such remarkable heights in the entertainment industry. Your unique style of humor, coupled with your ability to touch upon diverse subjects, with wit and charm, has captivated audiences worldwide."

"As we bask in the glory of your momentous achievement, please know that the entire DPS Noida fraternity stands behind you, cheering you every step of the way. Your dedication and the recognition you have achieved serve as an inspiration to our students, reminding them to pursue their dreams relentlessly. We wish you continued success in all your future endeavors," letter stated.

Vir Das was on cloud nine as he received the Emmy Award for his comedy special 'Vir Das: Landing'.

Talking about winning at the International Emmy Awards, Vir expressed his excitement and said, "I have immense gratitude, holding the International Emmy for Best Comedy for 'Vir Das: Landing.' This one is for my team and for Netflix without whom this wouldn't have been possible. This journey has been nothing short of extraordinary, and to win this accolade for my fifth special with Netflix feels like a culmination of passion, perseverance, and the undying support of people around the globe who have given so much love to "Vir Das: Landing".

He added, "This award is not just a recognition of my work but a celebration of the diverse stories and voices from India. Stories that make us laugh, reflect, and, most importantly, unite. This one is for India, for Indian comedy and for the community of artists at large."

'Vir Das: Landing' marks his fourth Netflix's comedy special that presents a show about what it means to be truly global while looking for home. To carry your country across the world with you, whatever that country is, and to find your feet. A show about growing up in India, seeing the globe, love troubles, colossal failures, social media madness, the perils of outrage, unplanned drugs, war-zone boarding schools, metaphorical mathematical equations, the current state of comedy, getting nominated, getting intoxicated, and ultimately just getting situated.

'Vir Das: Landing' which premiered on the OTT platform Netflix, was competing with Le Flambeau from France, El Encargado from Argentina, and Derry Girls Season 3 from the UK.

Earlier, Vir's third standup special 'Vir Das: For India' received a 2021 International Emmy Nomination for "Best Comedy."

