Vir Das Says It’s a Great Honour To Return to the International Emmy, This Time As the First Ever Indian Host for the Award Ceremony

The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences has announced Vir Das as the host for International Emmy Awards set to take place on November 25, in New York City. This marks a momentous occasion for Das, who won an International Emmy Award in 2023 for his acclaimed Netflix comedy special, Landing.

Das’s return to the International Emmys is not only a celebration of his impressive career but also a fitting culmination of his journey with the awards. His win in 2023 followed two previous nominations, highlighting his exceptional talent and the global recognition of his work. Hosting the prestigious ceremony is a significant milestone that underscores his remarkable achievements in comedy and entertainment, also making history as the first Indian talent to do so.

On the heels of his Emmy win, Vir Das has continued to captivate audiences with his diverse and dynamic performances. His recent role in Prime Video India’s Call Me Bae has garnered outstanding reviews, further solidifying his reputation as one of the foremost voices in comedy. Additionally, Das is preparing to tape his next special in Mumbai this October which will also be one of his biggest shows, taking place at the iconic NSCI dome in Mumbai, which houses over 5000 people.

Vir Das expressed his excitement about hosting the International Emmys, stating, “Returning to the International Emmy Awards, this time as the host, is a deeply personal and exhilarating moment for me. The Emmys have always been a beacon of excellence and a celebration of diverse stories from around the world. Having won an Emmy last year for Landing, I feel a profound connection to this event and am incredibly honored to play a central role in it. I look forward to celebrating the remarkable achievements of my peers and bringing a touch of humor and joy to this prestigious night.”