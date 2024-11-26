Vir Das shines as host at International Emmy Awards 2024

New York [US], November 26 : Stand-up comedian and actor, Vir Das hosted the International Emmy Awards 2024 and stunned everyone with his style statement.

He is the first Indian to have hosted this prestigious event.

For the mega event, he wore formal attire designed by the fashion label Salooka by Shubangi Bajpai. His black attire seemed to be a perfect blend of East and West, which included a blazer, an embroidered white kurta, and flared trousers.

Das decided on his outfit earlier and he updated his fans in his post on his Instagram handle ahead of the award ceremony that he would be wearing a "brand new designer" for the Emmys.

"As promised. I will be wearing a brand new designer for the Emmys. As promised, I know nothing about fashion. But she does and she worked super hard. Her name is Shubhangi Bajpai and she is from Delhi. Happy to show you her work soon. Do keep in mind, she doesn't have much to work with here," he wrote in his post.

In September, taking to his Instagram account, Vir Das shared his excitement for hosting the award ceremony, as he wrote,

"Thanks to your support, an Indian Emmy Host I can't wait to host the @iemmys this year! Crazy. Thank you for having me. Tremendously honoured and excited!

Das was earlier nominated for an Emmy in 2021 for his special Vir Das: For India and won in 2023 for his Netflix special Landing. The comedian is currently on his international Mind Fool tour.

Apart from his stand-up work, Vir Das has also created, produced, and starred in several series, including ABC's Whiskey Cavalier, Netflix's Hasmukh, and Amazon's Jestination Unknown.

Das appeared in Judd Apatow's The Bubble and is developing a single-camera comedy with CBS Studios and Andy Samberg. He is also the lead singer of India's comedy-rock band Alien Chutney.

Vir Das expressed his happiness at the opportunity of hosting the International Emmys

"I am so happy to be hosting the International Emmys. It's a massive prestigious night to uphold makers from across a world that I believe is making its best content. I know first-hand how it can be life-changing," he said in a statement, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

The International Emmy Awards were held in New York City.

Vir began his career in stand-up comedy, performing at various venues in India and abroad. His rise to fame came through a mix of stand-up specials, live performances, and appearances in Bollywood films like Delhi Belly, Go Goa Gone, and Badmaash Company.

Vir Das has also gained international recognition through his Netflix comedy specials, including Vir Das: Abroad Understanding,

Vir Das: For India, and Landing. His work has earned him critical acclaim and multiple International Emmy nominations. In 2023, he won the International Emmy Award for Comedy for Landing, making him a prominent figure in global entertainment.

Beyond stand-up, Das has ventured into acting, producing, and writing for TV and film. He starred in the American series Whiskey Cavalier and created the Netflix series Hasmukh. He's also known for his band, Alien Chutney, which mixes comedy and rock music.

