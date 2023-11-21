Vir Das takes home Emmy Award for Best Comedy

New York [US], November 21 : An Emmy win for India, Comedian Vir Das made history at the International Emmy Awards 2023 after a tie for the International Emmy for Comedy for "Vir Das: Landing".

Vir Das shared this award with 'Derry Girls - Season 3' produced by Hat Trick Productions.

Taking to Instagram, the International Emmy Awards shared the news and wrote, "We have a Tie! The International Emmy for Comedy goes to "Vir Das: Landing" produced by Weirdass Comedy / Rotten Science / Netflix."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by International Emmy Awards (@iemmys)

Their other post read, "We have a Tie! The International Emmy for Comedy goes to "Derry Girls - Season 3" produced by Hat Trick Productions."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by International Emmy Awards (@iemmys)

The award for the Netflix special "Vir Das: Landing" marks a milestone in the comedian's career.

'Vir Das: Landing' which premiered on the OTT platform Netflix, was competing with Le Flambeau from France, El Encargado from Argentina, and Derry Girls Season 3 from the UK.

Vir Das wore a traditional black bandhgala set for the International Emmy Awards ceremony.

A day before the award ceremony, Vir Das posted a video on his Instagram story in which he said that 'The day he was called a terrorist, he was nominated for the Emmys'. He wrote, "The universe is a full circle. So just wanted to say thanks and that if anyone out there is ever in the dark, stay till sunlight, and know that love will find you, and the universe will carry you."

Earlier, Vir's third standup special 'Vir Das: For India' received a 2021 International Emmy Nomination for "Best Comedy."

The International Emmy Awards ceremony is being held in New York City. This year's nominations featured a various group of 56 candidates from 20 countries across 14 categories.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor