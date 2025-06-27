Vir Das To Be Honoured at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne for His Global Achievements in the Indian Entertainment Industry

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM), the largest celebration of Indian cinema outside of India, is all set to return for its 16th glorious edition from August 14 to 24, 2025. Known for bringing the best of Indian cinema and talent to Australian shores, this year’s festival promises an exciting lineup of films, masterclasses, thought-provoking conversations, and star-studded appearances — with Emmy Award-winning actor and comedian Vir Das announced as one of the key guests of honour.

In a special moment, Vir Das will be felicitated, acknowledging his trailblazing contributions to Indian entertainment industry, comedy and his immense impact on global audiences being. From selling out international arenas to creating genre-defining specials, Vir’s presence at IFFM will serve as a celebration of Indian creativity on the world stage. Vir is also making huge waves in 2025, all set to make his directorial debut as the co-director on Happy Patel, being produced by Aamir Khan Films and also will be debuting as an author with his book titled The Outsider.

Speaking about the honour, Vir Das said, “It’s incredibly humbling to be recognised by IFFM, a festival that celebrates the diversity and strength of Indian storytelling. Comedy has always been my lens to view the world, and to be able to share that journey with audiences across the globe — and now be celebrated for it — is truly special. I’m looking forward to being part of the festival and engaging with fellow artists and film lovers in Melbourne.”

The festival, which will run across key venues in Melbourne, is set to showcase a broad spectrum of Indian cinema — from mainstream blockbusters to regional gems — and will include premieres, screenings, masterclasses, in-conversation sessions, and industry panels.

Festival Director Mitu Bhowmick Lange expressed her excitement about this year’s edition, saying, “We’re thrilled to bring back the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne for its 16th year. This festival has always been a bridge between cultures through the magic of cinema. Honouring someone like Vir Das, who has become a truly global voice in entertainment, reflects the evolving and dynamic spirit of Indian storytelling. We can’t wait to welcome audiences to a celebration that promises inspiration, entertainment, and powerful narratives.”

IFFM 2025 continues its mission of being a platform where storytelling meets cultural dialogue, with the festival once again inviting both the Indian diaspora and Australian audiences to come together in celebration of creativity and community.