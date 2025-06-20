Vir Das to drop new special on July 18: Lost my voice two months before that show

Mumbai, June 20 International Emmy Award winner Vir Das, who is all set to bring his fifth collaboration with the streaming giant Netflix with his new special titled Vir Das: Fool Volume, said he lost his voice two months before that show. He added that this is rewritten in silence and performed without rehearsal across the world.

“Vir Das: Fool Volume” will premiere on July 18.

Reflecting on the journey behind his most personal special yet, Vir shared: “Netflix and I were about to shoot a special with a different theme. The universe had other plans.”

“I lost my voice two months before that show. This is a show rewritten in silence and performed without rehearsal across the world. Turns out the voice in your head is way crazier than the one in your throat. A special that asks the important question: How much happiness do you share when it comes back? What does it mean for any of us to REALLY use our voice?” he added.

This launch marks Vir’s fifth Netflix special, which includes Abroad Understanding and Vir Das: Landing.

Vir began his career with a gig at one of the premier hotels in New Delhi with a performance titled "Walking on Broken Das".

He started his career on TV when he hosted two TV shows. The first one was Is Route Ki Sabhin Linein Maast Hain where he was an agony uncle. The second was his own stand-up comedy late night show Ek Rahin Vir.

The stand up star and actor has appeared on a variety of comedic television programs. He was an addition to the cast of The Great Indian Comedy Show.

He was cast as the comic relief in The Curse of King Tut's Tomb, a Hallmark mini-series filmed in India. He began filming for his first two Bollywood roles in early 2006. He played a small role in Vipul Shah's 2007 movie Namastey London.

On 25 April 2017, Vir’s Netflix special Abroad Understanding was released, in the process becoming the first Indian comedian with a comedy special on the platform.

In June 2017 Das was named one of Variety's "10 Comics to Watch for 2017." In December 2018, Das released his second Netflix comedy special, entitled Losing It.

In 2019, Das released his travel-cum-comedy show Jestination Unknown where he explores how Indians see humour along with a couple of other stand-up comedians and celebrities.

During the lockdown in 2020 he was on Netflix in a one-hour special called Vir Das: Outside In.

In 2021, Das performed a monologue titled "Two Indias" at the Kennedy Center in Washington. On 29 January 2023, Das appeared on the Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend podcast. He hosted the 52nd International Emmy Awards in 2024.

