Viraj Ghelani Takes Over Mumbai with 'Mumbaiya Gujarati' from Maharani

The latest track from the upcoming Gujarati film Maharani is finally out. Sung by Viraj Ghelani and Parth Bharat Thakkar , who also composed the track, this vibrant rap anthem celebrates the energy, chaos, and cultural mashup that defines Mumbai’s Gujarati community. With lyrics by Humayun Makrani , the song is a colourful ode to everyday life in Mumbai where dabeli meets vada pav, and khakra shares space with cutting chai. A quirky blend of desi rap and street beats, Mumbaiya Gujarati is high on local flavour, attitude, and authenticity. It combines humour, hustle, and heart giving voice to a community that has long balanced its deep-rooted traditions with the fast-paced lifestyle of the city. Whether it’s navigating the local train crowds or juggling language and identity, the song strikes a relatable chord with Mumbaikars especially those from the Gujarati diaspora.

Starring Viraj Ghelani, Manasi Parekh , and Shraddha Dangar along with Parth Bharat Thakkar , the video bursts with flavour as it dances through iconic South Bombay landmarks like Sassoon Docks, Marine Lines, Radio Club, and Girgaon Chowpatty shot guerrilla-style to capture the city in its most real and raw form. Viraj Ghelani , who lends his voice to the song, shared, “This is the first time I’ve ever rapped for a song, and honestly, I was nervous! I must have watched over 30 rap videos from global artists to regional ones just to get the energy, body language, and flow right. I remember watching Ed Sheeran’s Sapphire video and feeling really inspired by how rooted yet cool it felt. That vibe stayed with me. The song feels personal because it genuinely reflects my life. I've grown up in this Mumbai chaos, the food, the lingo, the local trains. Performing Mumbaiya Gujarati felt like telling my own story in rhyme. Parth nailed the composition, and shooting with Manasi and Shraddha was a riot. She's super spontaneous, and we kept pulling each other’s leg throughout. What I love most about the song is how culturally rooted it is. It's got the energy of Mumbai but the heart of a Gujarati household. I think it’ll really strike a chord with anyone who’s ever juggled two identities: Mumbai and the Gujarati. It’s fun, it’s real, and it’s got soul.”

Lead actress Manasi Parekh , who also features in the song, said, “Shooting Mumbaiya Gujarati with Viraj was nothing short of madness, the best kind. We didn’t have the luxury of closed sets or controlled environments… it was real locations, real crowds, and the raw energy of the city. That chaos gave the song its pulse. Viraj and I share this really fun dynamic. We're constantly trying to one-up each other with jokes and I think that chemistry is what lights up the screen. It’s such a high-octane track, full-on rap, vibrant visuals, and a personality that’s so true to who Viraj is. He is the Bombay Gujarati from his content to his voice, it just fits so naturally. And the places we shot at Marine Lines, Sassoon Docks, Radio Club they’re iconic to the city. There’s a nostalgic charm to them, and visually, they bring a lot of authenticity and character to the video.”

Shraddha Dangar added, “We shot it right on the streets, with all the real energy of Mumbai around us. It was chaotic, colourful, and so much fun just like the song itself! It didn’t feel like we were on a film set; it felt like we were out with friends, dancing and vibing with the city. That realness and raw vibe, I think, comes through beautifully in the final video.” The song offers a peek into the world of Maharani, a film that gently explores the relationship between a house owner and her house help highlighting how working women often depend on domestic help to navigate their daily lives. Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Viral Shah and produced by Panorama Studios, A Monkey God Entertainment, Summit Studios, and Eka Entertainment, Maharani is all set to hit cinemas on 1st August.