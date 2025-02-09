Viraj Ghelani To Perform a Special Gujarati Stand-Up At On Mother's Day! Pens a Note On His Stand-Up Journey

Viraj Ghelani is one of the most famous social media personalities, who has made his way to the audience by performing stand-up comedy shows. His path to becoming a successful stand-up comedian came with its challenges, but his journey is nothing short of inspiring! Initially, Viraj Ghelani started by hosting Sangeet sandhyas, birthday parties, and college events. And now, after years of relentless hard work, he is all set to perform a Gujarati stand-up show on Mother's Day at one of the biggest stages in Mumbai, a grand theatre at NMACC. He took to his social media handle to share a few snippets of his journey and also penned a heartwarming note.

“From hosting sangeet sandhyas, birthday parties and College events to doing a Gujarati Stand Up at one of the biggest stage in Mumbai♥️ Grand Theatre at @nmacc.india and that too Only 100 seats left. And you can get your parents, kids but don’t forget your moms…MAKE YOUR PARENTS WATCH THEIR FIRST STAND UP 📍11th May 2025- On a Mother’s day! Always grateful for each and every one…who stood by me in this journey and supported me as their family member🤞🏻,” his note read.

Over the years, Viraj Ghelani has come a long way through his journey as a stand-up comedian and a renowned social media personality. In 2022, he also made his Bollywood debut by starring in ‘Govinda Naam Mera’. He played the role of Bhumi Pednekar’s love interest and did not fail to tickle the funny bones of the audience with his witty humour. Now, as Viraj Ghelani returns to the big stage in Mumbai, his fans are mighty excited to see what he has in store for them!